KBC Group NV Buys 645,742 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 405.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,989 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 645,742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $123,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $18,599,709,000 after purchasing an additional 315,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after buying an additional 131,080 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $720,325,000 after buying an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,104,956,000 after acquiring an additional 118,060 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business's revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

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