KBC Group NV Buys 645,955 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 645,955 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $367,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $456.23 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $403.71 and its 200 day moving average is $314.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $471.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $514.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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