KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,101 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Synopsys worth $77,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $438.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $421.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $531.00.

View Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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