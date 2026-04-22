KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,677 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 152,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $39,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 370 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,129,741.46. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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