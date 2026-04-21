Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $519.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $397.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout (Austin → Dallas/Houston), which supports the company’s long‑term monetization thesis beyond vehicle sales. Article Title

Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout (Austin → Dallas/Houston), which supports the company’s long‑term monetization thesis beyond vehicle sales. Positive Sentiment: European regulatory progress: Amsterdam began supervised FSD trials on city streets — a potential catalyst for European expansion of higher‑margin software services. Article Title

European regulatory progress: Amsterdam began supervised FSD trials on city streets — a potential catalyst for European expansion of higher‑margin software services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note Tesla’s energy‑storage business could offset weakening car margins as credits fade — a diversification story investors view as constructive for revenue resilience. Article Title

Analysts and coverage note Tesla’s energy‑storage business could offset weakening car margins as credits fade — a diversification story investors view as constructive for revenue resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Street is focused on Q1 guidance and FSD/robotaxi milestones; multiple previews highlight this quarter as a binary event that could swing sentiment. Article Title

Street is focused on Q1 guidance and FSD/robotaxi milestones; multiple previews highlight this quarter as a binary event that could swing sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target higher to $350 but kept a Hold rating — a mixed signal that underlines still‑elevated valuation scrutiny. Article Title

Jefferies nudged its price target higher to $350 but kept a Hold rating — a mixed signal that underlines still‑elevated valuation scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Legal headwinds: Tesla settled a wrongful‑death suit in Florida tied to a 2018 crash — settlements and reputational risk increase near‑term uncertainty. Article Title

Legal headwinds: Tesla settled a wrongful‑death suit in Florida tied to a 2018 crash — settlements and reputational risk increase near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Mounting consumer lawsuits and criticism over FSD hardware/claims (owners suing, safety advocates calling some HW “legally blind”) are creating regulatory and litigation risk that could pressure margins and adoption timelines. Article Title

Mounting consumer lawsuits and criticism over FSD hardware/claims (owners suing, safety advocates calling some HW “legally blind”) are creating regulatory and litigation risk that could pressure margins and adoption timelines. Negative Sentiment: Report that Tesla shifted roughly $18B of profit offshore raised governance/tax scrutiny, prompting investor anxiety about transparency and future regulatory scrutiny. Article Title

Report that Tesla shifted roughly $18B of profit offshore raised governance/tax scrutiny, prompting investor anxiety about transparency and future regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and other sell‑side commentary says Tesla must show “tangible progress” scaling FSD to justify valuation; that skepticism contributed to intraday selling ahead of earnings. Article Title

Tesla Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $392.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.79 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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