Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,480 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 48,748 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies makes up 1.7% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $51,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:LOW opened at $220.57 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $228.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.14. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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