Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,046,870 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,463,186 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $125,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in AT&T by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 749.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 155,728 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,050,310 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,731 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 63,357 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

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AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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