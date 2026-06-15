Maven Securities LTD Decreases Stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Maven Securities LTD lowered its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 33,911 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD's holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 311,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,060,698 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 323,361 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 117.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 139,820 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 586.6% during the third quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 217,380 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 185,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 501,316 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 89,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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