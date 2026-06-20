Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,567 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $276.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $177.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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