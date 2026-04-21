Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 57,500 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 194.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,054 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.38.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

See Also

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