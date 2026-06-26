Meyer Handelman Co. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.'s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,209,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $164.65 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $161.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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