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Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Krilogy Financial LLC increased its Micron stake by 34.9% in Q4, buying 9,379 shares to hold 36,289 shares valued at $10.36 million, while institutional and hedge fund ownership totals about 80.84%.
  • Insider selling was significant last quarter—115,623 shares worth roughly $45.17 million were sold (including EVP April Arnzen's 40,000-share, ~$13.9M sale and EVP Manish Bhatia's 26,623-share, ~$10.4M sale), leaving insiders with just 0.24% ownership.
  • Wall Street sentiment is broadly positive as AI-driven memory demand and long-term volume agreements support the outlook; Micron trades near $455 with a $513B market cap, a consensus "Buy" rating and a $464.61 average price target, and recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.15.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $455.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $513.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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