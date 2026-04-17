Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 97,496 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.0% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $358,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

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Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $457.23 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The stock has a market cap of $515.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $405.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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