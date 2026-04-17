Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 172,848 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 172,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Microchip Technology worth $61,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 64,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -265.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research set a $85.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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