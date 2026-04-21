Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,107 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 31,903 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,233.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 412.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 62.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $231.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $208.23.

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Biogen Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $183.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $202.41. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

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