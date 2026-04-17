Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $61,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Synopsys by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,245,533,000 after buying an additional 1,751,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after buying an additional 1,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $441.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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