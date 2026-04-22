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Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in IREN Limited $IREN

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Mirae Asset Global Investments boosted its IREN stake by 190.9% in Q4 to 114,921 shares (an additional 75,411 shares), valued at about $4.34 million per its SEC filing.
  • IREN reported disappointing results — Q revenue $184.7M (down 23.1%) and EPS of -$0.44 vs. -$0.07 expected — and faces funding/dilution risk after expanding its ATM equity program up to $6.0 billion, a dynamic that has weighed on the stock (trading down ~7.3%).
  • Market and ownership context: Institutional investors hold ~41.1% of IREN, several large funds recently increased positions, and analysts show a consensus "Moderate Buy" (13 Buys, 5 Holds, 1 Sell) with an average price target of $70.08.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IREN.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 190.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,921 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,411 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in IREN were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Situational Awareness LP raised its stake in IREN by 90.1% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,254 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its stake in IREN by 18.6% during the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,873,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 607,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IREN by 45.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 936,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in IREN by 37.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,767,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,877,000 after purchasing an additional 751,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in IREN by 247.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IREN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IREN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, February 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of IREN from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on IREN

IREN Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of IREN opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. IREN Limited has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $229.64 million. IREN's quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IREN Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

IREN Profile

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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