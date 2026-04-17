Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $375,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $401.43.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.2%

TSM opened at $363.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.84 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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