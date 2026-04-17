Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,006 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Lam Research worth $234,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lam Research by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,512,854,000 after acquiring an additional 718,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 1.6%

LRCX stock opened at $260.96 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $325.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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