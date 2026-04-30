Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,294 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 110,734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Devon Energy worth $23,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $202,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,137 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2,132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,751,276 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $55,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,236,301 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 704.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,114 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 853,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,766,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.3%

DVN stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $52.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Devon Energy's dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Key Headlines Impacting Devon Energy

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Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Further Reading

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