Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Sells 102,364 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 102,364 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.10%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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