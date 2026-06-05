Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 16,574 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,574 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $80,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,219,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,945,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $331.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $576.49. The company's 50-day moving average is $344.00 and its 200 day moving average is $379.30.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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