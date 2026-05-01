New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438,140 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 38,985 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $163,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5%

DIS opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $89.61 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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