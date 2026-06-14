NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 15,835 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,899 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 15,835 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $23,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

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Intuit Stock Down 0.1%

INTU stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.01 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.60 and a 200-day moving average of $474.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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