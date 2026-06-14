Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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