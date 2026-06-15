NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is KCM Investment Advisors LLC's 8th Largest Position

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,450 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 6,845 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. E6 Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 239,284 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.85 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More NVIDIA News

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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