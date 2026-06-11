NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,214 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.77% of NXP Semiconductors worth $418,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $613,029,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,920 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $418,828,000 after purchasing an additional 690,277 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6,342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 673,403 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $153,354,000 after purchasing an additional 662,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $507,241,000 after acquiring an additional 398,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $285.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $266.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

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About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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