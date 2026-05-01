Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 20,177 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,261 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 20,177 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 123,524 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 172,002 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 41,820 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,483 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of UBER opened at $74.79 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here