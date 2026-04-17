Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.1%

AAPL stock opened at $263.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $259.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $189.81 and a one year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and price-target upgrades lift the outlook for future earnings and sentiment — Bank of America raised its Apple price target, signaling conviction among some sell‑side desks that Apple’s long-term cash-flow profile remains attractive. Bank of America Increases Apple Price Target to $325

Analyst and price-target upgrades lift the outlook for future earnings and sentiment — Bank of America raised its Apple price target, signaling conviction among some sell‑side desks that Apple’s long-term cash-flow profile remains attractive. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp recently raised Q2/Q4 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Apple, which supports near‑term earnings expectations and offsets valuation concerns. (Research-note summary)

KeyCorp recently raised Q2/Q4 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Apple, which supports near‑term earnings expectations and offsets valuation concerns. (Research-note summary) Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary from TV/influencers (Jim Cramer) is reinforcing investor confidence and likely contributed to buying interest in options and shares. Jim Cramer Reveals Why Apple (AAPL) Stock is Worth it

High-profile bullish commentary from TV/influencers (Jim Cramer) is reinforcing investor confidence and likely contributed to buying interest in options and shares. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is pushing Siri teams to adopt AI coding tools and is clearly ramping internal AI development efforts — positive for product roadmap but timing and revenue impact remain uncertain. Apple Pushes Siri Programmers to Adopt AI Coding Tools

Apple is pushing Siri teams to adopt AI coding tools and is clearly ramping internal AI development efforts — positive for product roadmap but timing and revenue impact remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call‑option activity shows elevated bullish positioning, which can amplify moves both up and down; this is a market‑sentiment signal rather than a change in fundamentals. (Options volume report)

Unusually heavy call‑option activity shows elevated bullish positioning, which can amplify moves both up and down; this is a market‑sentiment signal rather than a change in fundamentals. (Options volume report) Negative Sentiment: TSMC’s blowout results (record margins and profits driven by AI chip demand) were interpreted negatively for Apple today — investors see TSMC less dependent on Apple and view stronger AI-centric capex at chipmakers as a reminder that competition and supply dynamics are shifting in ways that could pressure margins or bargaining leverage. TSMC’s Results Weren’t a Great Sign for Apple

TSMC’s blowout results (record margins and profits driven by AI chip demand) were interpreted negatively for Apple today — investors see TSMC less dependent on Apple and view stronger AI-centric capex at chipmakers as a reminder that competition and supply dynamics are shifting in ways that could pressure margins or bargaining leverage. Negative Sentiment: New litigation alleging Apple Pay failed to prevent rapid gambling transactions introduces legal and compliance risk for Apple’s payment services, which could pressure services valuation if exposures grow. Apple Lawsuit Puts Apple Pay Controls And Services Valuation In Focus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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