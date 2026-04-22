OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 11,837 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,366 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 11,837 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Biogen were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,233.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 62.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $208.23.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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