Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,188 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,929 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Atkore worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atkore by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,765 shares of the company's stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 47,076 shares of the company's stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

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Atkore Trading Down 0.2%

ATKR opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $731.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.18 million. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Atkore's dividend payout ratio is currently -36.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $206,202.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,998.70. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $242,839.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,007.43. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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