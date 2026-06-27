Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Holdings Increased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,254 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $40,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $112.93 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average is $150.44. The company has a market cap of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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