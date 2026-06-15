Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 321,348 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 321,348 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $152,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 52.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $141,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 619,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $75,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $630,056,000 after purchasing an additional 726,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here