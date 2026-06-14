PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186,787 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 468,157 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $170,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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