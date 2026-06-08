Prudential PLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 608,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,149,000 after purchasing an additional 178,171 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Globe Life by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,126 shares of the company's stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the company's stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Globe Life by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,263 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,242,698.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,168.64. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,603.58. This trade represents a 38.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,450 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $159.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.49. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $159.36. The company's 50-day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.Globe Life's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore set a $157.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

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