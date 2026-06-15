Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 18,934 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,107 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings in Intel were worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.31.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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