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Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 26,225 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Resources Management Corp CT ADV massively increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) by 17,483.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 26,225 additional shares for a total of 26,375 shares valued at about $829,000.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with 96.14% of HASI shares held by institutional investors. Several other funds also added or initiated positions during the recent quarters.
  • Analysts are broadly constructive on the stock: multiple firms raised price targets, and the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target price of $46.90, while the shares recently opened at $38.17.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 17,483.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.The company had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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