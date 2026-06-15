Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 19,260 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,393,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,152,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after buying an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,266,384,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,190. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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