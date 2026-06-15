Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 19,719 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,418 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in RTX were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after acquiring an additional 625,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $183.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.47 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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