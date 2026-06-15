Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 24,852 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 24,852 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in American Express were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in American Express by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Express by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after acquiring an additional 845,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in American Express by 23.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $925,449,000 after acquiring an additional 537,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $153,292,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE AXP opened at $325.37 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $315.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $286.15 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here