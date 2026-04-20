Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,131 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $455.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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