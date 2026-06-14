Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Stock Position Decreased by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,790,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in Ross Stores by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 104,406 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,331,883.20. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $240.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average of $204.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.49 and a twelve month high of $242.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here