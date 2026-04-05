RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, President Capital dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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