RPM International Inc. $RPM Position Decreased by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 14,776 shares during the quarter. RPM International makes up about 4.3% of Fairway Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of RPM International worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RPM International by 48.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 275 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 21.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 784 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.92 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. RPM International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. RPM International's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. RPM International's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPM. UBS Group upped their price target on RPM International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.33.

Read Our Latest Report on RPM

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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