Ruffer LLP Makes New $47.23 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 774,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,231,000. Floor & Decor makes up 2.2% of Ruffer LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.72% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE FND opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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