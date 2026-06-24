SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Avery Dennison worth $40,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,448,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,900,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $942,039,000 after buying an additional 644,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,869,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $703,856,000 after buying an additional 647,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $673,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,613,000 after acquiring an additional 435,156 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.85. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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