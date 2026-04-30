State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $94.36 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,545 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $94,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540,528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $160,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $225.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.20. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $220.72 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts — the bank bumped its FY2027 EPS estimate to $13.49 (from $13.35) and slightly raised FY2026 to $12.41, signaling analysts see stronger earnings momentum than before. (Erste retains a "Hold" rating.)

Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts — the bank bumped its FY2027 EPS estimate to $13.49 (from $13.35) and slightly raised FY2026 to $12.41, signaling analysts see stronger earnings momentum than before. (Erste retains a "Hold" rating.) Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded IBM, adding institutional-level backing that can support demand for the shares from funds that track analyst signals. Read More.

HSBC upgraded IBM, adding institutional-level backing that can support demand for the shares from funds that track analyst signals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major AI/quantum investments — IBM announced two new AI and quantum hubs (Illinois and Massachusetts) and the MIT‑IBM Computing Research Lab, plus a FutureNow delivery center in Chicago that promises 750 tech jobs; these moves reinforce IBM’s long-term positioning in AI, quantum and services revenue. Read More. Read More.

Major AI/quantum investments — IBM announced two new AI and quantum hubs (Illinois and Massachusetts) and the MIT‑IBM Computing Research Lab, plus a FutureNow delivery center in Chicago that promises 750 tech jobs; these moves reinforce IBM’s long-term positioning in AI, quantum and services revenue. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New products and partnerships — IBM launched an AI development tool called “IBM Bob” (productivity driver for software builds) and announced collaborations (Dallara for physics-based AI/quantum vehicle design; Entrust for quantum‑safe cryptography with IBM Consulting), which can expand software/services revenue and consulting engagements. Read More. Read More. Read More.

New products and partnerships — IBM launched an AI development tool called “IBM Bob” (productivity driver for software builds) and announced collaborations (Dallara for physics-based AI/quantum vehicle design; Entrust for quantum‑safe cryptography with IBM Consulting), which can expand software/services revenue and consulting engagements. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor cooperation noted — a separate report highlights a five‑year co‑development pact between Lam Research and IBM on advanced chip manufacturing (High‑NA EUV). This could be strategically positive for IBM’s hardware/quantum ecosystem but is longer‑term and contingent on execution. Read More.

Semiconductor cooperation noted — a separate report highlights a five‑year co‑development pact between Lam Research and IBM on advanced chip manufacturing (High‑NA EUV). This could be strategically positive for IBM’s hardware/quantum ecosystem but is longer‑term and contingent on execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism and recent pullback — despite upbeat Q1 results and margin commentary, several pieces point to investor caution (sell‑the‑news, volatility trades and "is it time to revisit" narratives). That sentiment is likely the main near‑term headwind pressuring the stock. Read More. Read More.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here