State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,804 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,513,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.45 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $89.61 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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