Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,704 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $224.89 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $303.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here