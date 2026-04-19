Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,545 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Donaldson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Donaldson Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE DCI opened at $89.42 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $896.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Donaldson's payout ratio is 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. The trade was a 37.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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